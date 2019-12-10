Search

Kensal Rise volunteers launch online auction appeal to raise funds for three Brent charities

PUBLISHED: 17:32 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 10 December 2019

Hilary Brigden,; Jacquee Ferre,; Farah Lungay, London; Stephen Chamberlain & Robert Groves, both St Laurence's Larder.

More than 30 businesses in Kensal Rise have come together to support an Online Auction Appeal in aid of three charities supporting vulnerable people.

The "Help the Hungry" online auction runs until 9pm this Sunday in support of St Laurence's Larder, Sufra NW London and Salusbury World, all of which are dependant on volunteer support and donations.

More than £1,100 has been raised in the auction's first few days and is open to anyone, young and old.

Prizes donated have included an abstract painting by local artist Monica Maja Richardson Art, a year's sports club membership from the Moberly Sports Centre, Master Class butchers' lessons from Provenance, a year's membership at the Lexi Cinema, family meals at Ida and the Parlour, Mindful Kids classes, photography from Sol Airzcorbe, aromatherapy, vegetable deliveries, yoga, swimming, Christmas Cakes and much more.

Giles Deards, a Malorees school governor, who set-up the auction with local neighbours said: "The idea of the auction is a simple one to help raise awareness of the important work of the three charities.

"We can still add more prizes and would love more auction bids before we close on Sunday evening.

Prize giver Jacquee Ferre of the Maqam Centre, in Wrentham Avenue, said: "We were delighted to be one of so many local business to donate prizes and help three brilliant local charities.

"We see ourselves very much as a community hub in the area and are always happy to help if organizations approach us".

Hilary Brigden, Trustee of Salusbury World, a charity which supports refugee, and migrant children and families, said: "We receive no government financial help so cannot survive without continued donations of time and money."

Farah Lungay of Sufra NW London, said: "Nearly 4,000 people visit us every year to get emergency provisions of essential food and toiletries. We also provide a community kitchen and support and advice to help people get back on their feet. Like St Laurence's, we are dependent on volunteers and donations and we'd love to hear from people who can volunteer, donate or create kind initiatives such as the auction."

For more information visit kensalqueenspark.com/help-the-hungry

