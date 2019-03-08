Kensal Rise nursery chief made MBE in Queen's birthday honours

Wendy Yianni , head of College Green Nursery School wins MBE in Queen's birthday honours. Archant

The "inspirational" headteacher of a nursery school in Kensal Rise will be celebrating with stars including Oscar winner Olivia Coleman after being named in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wendy Yianni, head of College Green Nursery School, in College Road, has been made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her remarkable contribution to education in Brent.

Mrs Yianni, a former pupil at the nearby Princess Frederica C of E Primary School, also in College Road, has led the nursery school for twenty years.

In that time she has inspired staff and pupils with four 'outstanding' ratings from education watchdogs Ofsted.

She said: "It's such an extraordinary achievement as a little girl who grew up from an immigrant Caribbean community.

"I went to school in Brent and grew up from such humble beginnings, it has been an incredible privilege and opportunity to lead College Green School and services and now I am a person with an MBE!"

She added: "I really can't believe it.

You may also want to watch:

"I am so thankful and grateful to the staff, governors and all the parents and children at College Green who have made it such a remarkable nursery.

"I can't wait to tell the children about my trip to Buckingham Palace!"

Mrs Yiannin will have a tale to tell indeed as she will be joining stars such as Olivia Coleman, who won an academy award and a Bafta for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, who was made a CBE.

She may also bump into adventurer Bear Grylls who was made an OBE.

Zoë Miller, chair of governors at the nursery said: "Wendy is an inspirational leader and thoroughly deserves this recognition.

"She leads with passion, creativity and relentless energy. Receiving an MBE is a wonderful achievement and we are all so very happy for her.

"For so many years, Wendy has driven a love of learning at College Green as so many children and parents in the community can testify."