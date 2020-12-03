Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Kensal Rise Library re-opening following an eight month closure due to covid

PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 December 2020

Kensal Rise Library is reopening following lockdown. Picture: Stephanie Schonfield

Kensal Rise Library is reopening following lockdown. Picture: Stephanie Schonfield

Archant

Eight months after it was forced to close, Kensal Rise Library is throwing open its doors again.

The library in Bathurst Gardens is opening in phases from December 9.

Thanks to a £7,000 boost from the National Lottery, staff at the community library have been able to make it Covid secure with protective screens and sanitiser stations.

Initially the hours will be Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 5pm and Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm.

Social distancing rules apply and a maximum of six people are allowed inside at any one time to make loans and returns.

They have only 15 minutes browsing time and all children under 12 must be supervised by an accompanying adult.

Library manager, Stephanie Schonfield, said: “We are opening in phases, to enable all of us to get used to the new procedures. We are complying with all the governmental guidelines.

“I’m so grateful to the National Lottery for accepting my application for Covid funding.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s meant we can afford vital kit to make us Covid secure, like protective screens and hand sanitiser stations.

“Kensal Rise Library receives no regular funding from the council.”

During the pandemic staff have held virtual events, including a Poetry Group.

They have aligned with Kensal Green Mutual Aid (KGMA), and allowed the empty library to be used for clothes drops for the homeless and for parents in need of baby items.

KGMA has cleared litter and weeds from outside the building.

It is also involved with Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture and collaborating on Kensal Rise Has A Story, local stories which are accessible via audio plaques dotted around Kensal Green Cemetery to the Brondesbury Ridge and from Kilburn Lane to Tiverton Green.

Chair of the Friends of Kensal Rise Library, Margaret Bailey, said: “It was very sad to close our library so soon after our grand opening. We are all looking forward to our phased reopening - small steps.

“It’s important we get it right. We want everyone to feel safe - staff, volunteers and users.

“We have missed everyone, but are now on our way back - like everyone, everywhere.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Young Harrow Borough loanee Matthew Hall hoping to follow in the footsteps of Nick Pope

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Premier League and EFL agree rescue package

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Wealdstone boss Brennan is urging National League to change substitute rules

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Coronavirus: Kensal Rise Library re-opening following an eight month closure due to covid

Kensal Rise Library is reopening following lockdown. Picture: Stephanie Schonfield

Sudbury Town Station wins Bees Needs Award for bringing forgotten planters back to life

Ruaidhrí Carroll (L) and TfL's Sanjay Shah who helped Sudbury Town Station win a Bees Needs Award 2020 from DEFRA. Picture: Ruaidhrí Carroll