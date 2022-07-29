New Kensal Rise membership club for parents to relax and children to play
Charlotte Alt
- Credit: Jaego's House
A new family club in Kensal Rise providing facilities for both parents and children to enjoy will open on September 26.
Jaego’s House, the first Little Houses Group venture, will include co-working spaces, childminding facilities, and a spa centre.
The club spans 20,000 square feet and is located in the Grade II listed White Building in Harrow Road, Brent.
Charlie Gardiner, founder of Little Houses Group, said the idea came when she was with her son in a "pretty awful" soft play centre.
"There were crisps and coffee all over the mats of the jungle gym," she said. "It was filthy, lacking in atmosphere and thoroughly unenjoyable for me.”
After speaking with 300 parents over a 18 months, Gardiner developed the concept which includes both spaces for adults to relax and for children to play.
Jaego’s House will include a jungle gym, soft play, creche and childminding facilities, a co-working office, gym, library, kids’ cinema, spa, restaurant and waterside café.
According to Gardiner, the idea was that adults could work, visit fitness classes or receive spa treatments while their children could play in the creche or Ofsted registered nursery, Kensal House Nursery.
Gardiner said: “I truly believe we’ve struck a chord with parents because we’re creating a new space they didn’t know they needed until now. We’ve put heavy emphasis on value and, with rising living costs across the sector, we aim to become a necessity not a luxury.”
When he lived in the area for six years, Gardiner walked past the then derelict building every day and his son was born just 500 metres away.
The club will have two types of memberships as well as provisions for pay-and-play guests.
Gardiner said: “Being a parent can be tough at times but having that helping hand and support system can make all the difference. My aim is to build a collection of unique and innovative spaces that actually make a difference in people’s lives through education, support and enjoyment.”
The club will open on September 26 at The White Building, 557 Harrow Road, London, W10 4HR.
Visit www.jaegoshouse.co.uk