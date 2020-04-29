Kensal Green police fundraiser sees disabled pensioner get a new mobility scooter

Tom with Kensal Green PC Kris Laczak and PC O’Shaughnessy. Picture: Kensal Green SNT Archant

Two Kensal Green coppers have smashed their fundraising target to replace a disabled pensioner’s stolen scooter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom, 68, who suffers from Parkinson’s and arthritis, took a loan out to buy a mobility scooter vital to his needs.

But last month callous thieves targeted the sheltered housing where he lives and made off with it.

PC Laczak and PC O’Shaughnessy stepped in and have raised £1,130 with their Help Get Tom Moving fundraiser, smashing their £500 target.

They also managed to negotiate a discount from London Mobility Retail.

You may also want to watch:

“Today a brand new scooter was delivered to Tom’s home address and he is extremely happy,” PC Laczak said on Wednesday.

“Tom’s new scooter is much better than his old one and he loves it. Tom can go again for shopping on his own and we are happy for him.”

He added: “As police officers from Kensal Green we want say a big thank you to all residents of Kensal Green and people who donated money for Tom.

“Without the donations we wouldn’t be able achieve what we did.”

They’ve promised a party with any excess funds.

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tom-scooter

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.