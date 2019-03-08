Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB Archant

Around 200 people were shepherded to safety while a Kensal Green hostel burned on Friday night.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters brought the fire under control in under two hours, after being called to the Harrow Road hostel at 11.38pm.

The five floor building was evacuated before the fire brigade arrived - and luckily no-one was injured.

Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by both the fire and police authorities.

Fire crews from North Kensington, Wilesden, Park Royal, Paddington and West Hampstead attended the scene.

