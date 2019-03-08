Search

Advanced search

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

PUBLISHED: 13:36 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 21 October 2019

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Archant

Around 200 people were shepherded to safety while a Kensal Green hostel burned on Friday night.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters brought the fire under control in under two hours, after being called to the Harrow Road hostel at 11.38pm.

You may also want to watch:

The five floor building was evacuated before the fire brigade arrived - and luckily no-one was injured.

Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by both the fire and police authorities.

Fire crews from North Kensington, Wilesden, Park Royal, Paddington and West Hampstead attended the scene.

Were you one of the people at the hostel? Contact Sam on the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Eligible South Kilburn ballot voters say yes to regeneration which brings changes for all neighbours

Hereford House in Kilburn, due to be demolished Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Pedestrian and cycle safety in Brent should be prioritised urge campaigners

Kidical Mass organised by Brent Cycling Campaign in 2018

Jailed: Thief worked in a gang to steal £11,200 from vulnerable victims as they boarded buses

Daniel Calinescu

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Eligible South Kilburn ballot voters say yes to regeneration which brings changes for all neighbours

Hereford House in Kilburn, due to be demolished Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Pedestrian and cycle safety in Brent should be prioritised urge campaigners

Kidical Mass organised by Brent Cycling Campaign in 2018

Jailed: Thief worked in a gang to steal £11,200 from vulnerable victims as they boarded buses

Daniel Calinescu

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘I celebrated when he took me down’ - Eze discusses match-winning performance against Hull

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Brennan pleased with performance at Maidenhead as Wealdstone prepare for FA Cup replay

Ross Lafayette celebrates putting Wealdstone ahead against Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia

Emissions, efficient homes, recycling – how green is Brent?

Brent took part in the Car Free Day blocking streets from traffic so families could have fun. Picture: Brent Council

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Southern League: Truro City 2 Hendon 1

James Ward heads Truro City into the lead (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists