Five-year-old from Kensal Green dresses as Jackie Kennedy as part of national child cancer campaign

Callum as John F Kennedy and Ariana Arango as his wife Jackie Kennedy. Picture: Andy Whelan Archant

A five-year-old girl from Kensal Green has taken part in a major charity campaign.

Ariana Arango (right) dressed up as American First Lady Jackie Kennedy as part of the World Child Cancer's Gift of Growing Up campaign. The Ark Franklin school pupil got involved after the charity contacted her mum, food and lifestyle blogger Irene Arango.

Ariana said: “I think all children need someone to take care of them when they are sick, no matter where they are from. I liked when a nurse and doctor helped me and other children would like it too.” Kids who get cancer in “developed” countries like the UK have up to an 80 per cent chance of survival, compared with 10pc in “developing” nations.

The pictures were taken by Andrew Whelan, whose daughter died of cancer.

Visit worldchildcancer.org/donate if you wish to help.