Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Five-year-old from Kensal Green dresses as Jackie Kennedy as part of national child cancer campaign

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 April 2019

Callum as John F Kennedy and Ariana Arango as his wife Jackie Kennedy. Picture: Andy Whelan

Callum as John F Kennedy and Ariana Arango as his wife Jackie Kennedy. Picture: Andy Whelan

Archant

A five-year-old girl from Kensal Green has taken part in a major charity campaign.

Ariana ArangoAriana Arango

Ariana Arango (right) dressed up as American First Lady Jackie Kennedy as part of the World Child Cancer's Gift of Growing Up campaign. The Ark Franklin school pupil got involved after the charity contacted her mum, food and lifestyle blogger Irene Arango.

Ariana said: “I think all children need someone to take care of them when they are sick, no matter where they are from. I liked when a nurse and doctor helped me and other children would like it too.” Kids who get cancer in “developed” countries like the UK have up to an 80 per cent chance of survival, compared with 10pc in “developing” nations.

The pictures were taken by Andrew Whelan, whose daughter died of cancer.

Visit worldchildcancer.org/donate if you wish to help.

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Work to begin constructing Brent’s tallest tower in Alperton

How Alperton's Minavil House will look when it's finished

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Work to begin constructing Brent’s tallest tower in Alperton

How Alperton's Minavil House will look when it's finished

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Southern League: Tiverton Town 1 Harrow 1

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Five-year-old from Kensal Green dresses as Jackie Kennedy as part of national child cancer campaign

Callum as John F Kennedy and Ariana Arango as his wife Jackie Kennedy. Picture: Andy Whelan

Times’ letters: Mother’s Day is a cash-in

Reader Trevor Ellis does not approve of commercialised Mother's Day. Picture: PA

Cricket: Law pleased to see Middlesex get off mark

Tim Murtagh (centre) of Middlesex celebrates taking the wicket of Sir Alastair Cook with Paul Sterling during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

QPR interim boss Eustace disappointed with performance in Rovers defeat

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists