Kilburn Times > News

Kensal Green church's message from the Queen

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 3:30 PM September 9, 2022
St John the Evangelist at Kensal Green

St John the Evangelist at Kensal Green's stained glass window - Credit: St John the Evangelist

A Kensal Green church received a message from the Queen just two days before she passed away.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96.

Just two days earlier, Reverend David Ackerman at St John the Evangelist at Kensal Green received a letter from David Hogan-Hern, deputy private secretary to the Queen, at Balmoral Castle.

"Thank you for your letter of August 19, enclosing the final pictures of your Platinum Jubilee stained glass windows," he writes.

"I have shown your letter, updates and pictures to The Queen who was most grateful to you in writing, as you did, and for keeping her informed.

"This message comes to you, and to all those at St John's Church, with Her Majesty's warm good wishes."

Revd Ackerman said: "It is touching that one of the Queen's last messages was to us here."

St John the Evangelist at Kensal Green

St John the Evangelist at Kensal Green - Credit: St John the Evangelist

