News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Pensioners in Wembley Park enjoy care home's Garden Week

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:37 PM July 27, 2021   
Care home resident Elizabeth, 84, takes part in a herb tasting competition during Kenbrook MHA's Garden Week

Care home resident Elizabeth, 84, takes part in a herb tasting competition during Kenbrook MHA's Garden Week - Credit: Kenbrook MHA

Pensioners in Wembley Park enjoyed a week of garden-based activities including flower planting and herb tasting as part of their care home charity’s Garden Week.

Residents at MHA Kenbrook nursing home, in Forty Lane, spent June 28 to July 4 planting flower beds and flower boxes in the home’s garden, as well as tending to their home-grown vegetable patches.

Kenbrook MHA residents  Jean, 89, and Margaret, 79, taking part in Garden Week

Kenbrook MHA residents Jean, 89, and Margaret, 79, taking part in Garden Week - Credit: Kenbrook MHA

Vegetables such as runner beans, onions, spinach and cucumber were picked and used as ingredients for baking classes - including in home-made spinach and feta pastries.

Taste buds were tested as residents tried to distinguish mint, parsley, thyme, coriander and rosemary in a herb tasting competition.

Philomena, 85, and Kenbrook activity coordinator Diana make savoury treats for other residents

Philomena, 85, and Kenbrook activity coordinator Diana make savoury treats for other residents - Credit: Kenbrook MHA

Activities also included musical movement and garden exercise with a garden step sing-a-long.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Law, Kenbrook's deputy manager, said the residents "love the gardens" which is "a tranquil and calm space".

Karen Slater, MHA regional director, said the gardens "play a huge role" in getting residents out in the fresh air.

Most Read

  1. 1 Willesden Green residents oppose mosque's housing block application
  2. 2 Tokyo Olympics: Brondesbury Park pupils wish swimmer Tom Dean luck
  3. 3 Kilburn grandmother hears 'terrific bang' as bathroom ceiling collapses
  1. 4 Former Brent school boy Tom Dean beats Covid to win Gold at the Tokyo Olympics
  2. 5 Drunk and off-duty Met officer sentenced after assaulting man
  3. 6 Brent gang members convicted of shooting a man in Enfield
  4. 7 QPR boss pleased with Man United win and now looking to tie down Odubajo
  5. 8 Traffic disruptions in Brent from July 26 to August 1
  6. 9 Residents anger as fourth gambling casino approved in Willesden street
  7. 10 Wembley Football League supported by Raheem Sterling sees drama on finals day

"Particularly during the pandemic, they have been a boost to our residents’ wellbeing, offering a relaxing outside space and a safe place to meet visiting family members as the weather warmed up,” she added.

Environment News
Brent News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A football fan was assaulted and robbed outside Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020

Wembley: Fan robbed of watch after Euro 2020 final

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The former AIB building in Wembley Hill Road will be demolished and replaced with a six storey hotel

Planning and Development

Fury as planning committees approves 'another' hotel in Wembley

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Badges like these have been seized

Brent motorists hit with 2,633 blue badge penalty notices in 2020

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Labour MP Dawn Butler speaking in the Commons, she has been asked to leave the House of Commons for

Dawn Butler

Brent MP order out of Commons after accusing Prime Minister of lying...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon