Pensioners in Wembley Park enjoy care home's Garden Week
- Credit: Kenbrook MHA
Pensioners in Wembley Park enjoyed a week of garden-based activities including flower planting and herb tasting as part of their care home charity’s Garden Week.
Residents at MHA Kenbrook nursing home, in Forty Lane, spent June 28 to July 4 planting flower beds and flower boxes in the home’s garden, as well as tending to their home-grown vegetable patches.
Vegetables such as runner beans, onions, spinach and cucumber were picked and used as ingredients for baking classes - including in home-made spinach and feta pastries.
Taste buds were tested as residents tried to distinguish mint, parsley, thyme, coriander and rosemary in a herb tasting competition.
Activities also included musical movement and garden exercise with a garden step sing-a-long.
Sarah Law, Kenbrook's deputy manager, said the residents "love the gardens" which is "a tranquil and calm space".
Karen Slater, MHA regional director, said the gardens "play a huge role" in getting residents out in the fresh air.
"Particularly during the pandemic, they have been a boost to our residents’ wellbeing, offering a relaxing outside space and a safe place to meet visiting family members as the weather warmed up,” she added.