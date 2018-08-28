Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Neasden Karate club accused of discrimination agrees to give free trial to two autistic children

PUBLISHED: 11:09 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 08 January 2019

Nikki Raza with her children Mya 8, and Isiah, 5 Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Nikki Raza with her children Mya 8, and Isiah, 5 Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

The owner of a Karate club in Neasden accused of not accepting two autistic children has been forced to train them or lose his licence.

Trainer Adam, who runs the Neasden Shotokan Karate Club (NSKC), which operates out of The Crest Academy in Crest Road, said he’s been “pushed into a corner” by the school’s letting agent.

He has agreed to allow the children to come in for a free trial to see if they can follow his instruction.

Mum-of-two Nikki Raza accused the club of discrimination in November when Adam allegedly told her his insurance wouldn’t let him teach her kids.

When she called the club in May to make enquiries for her daughter Mya, eight, and son Isiah, five, she was invited in for a taster session.

But when she finally called back five months later to make an appointment, she was told to look elsewhere. He said he wasn’t qualified to teach them, which he still maintains.

“We are open for everyone,” he told the Times. “They have pushed me in a corner. I don’t have a qualification to work with people with autism.

“I have invited them for a free trial. I’ve never seen the kids before I don’t know if they can follow instructions and cope with the class. Their mum is welcome to come and watch.”

His club has 30 pupils all split into different classes and levels, he added, according to ability.

He added: “I work by myself so I don’t have assistance in my classes.

“She tried to threaten me. It’s quite easy to destroy someone.

“This situation was quite new for me. I just work for myself and I don’t have support – that’s the thing.

“The school gave me an ultimatum: take them or go. It’s not fair. Where do I take the kids if they cancel the class? People have paid for classes.”

Nikki, said: “It was a last resort to go to a newspaper but I did it to bring about change and it worked well. I felt my children were indeed discriminated against because of their disability.

“I will have a trial session in the new year. I hope Adam has learnt from this experience.”

School Letting Solutions has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell how tragedy unfolded

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Man dies after blaze rips through third-floor tower block flat in Kilburn

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

McClaren hails QPR’s young guns after FA Cup success over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Most Read

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

#includeImage($article, 225)

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

#includeImage($article, 225)

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR to visit Portsmouth in FA Cup

The FA Cup fourth round draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Neasden Karate club accused of discrimination agrees to give free trial to two autistic children

Nikki Raza with her children Mya 8, and Isiah, 5 Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Theaker scores hat-trick as Hendon down Saracens Amateurs

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

McClaren hails QPR’s young guns after FA Cup success over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Barnardo’s children across Brent swoop on a shopping centre for some bear building fun

Barnardo's children having fun with bears to build in Brent Cross Shopping Centre. Picture: Barnardo's
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists