Brent Council vs Bridge Park community judgement to be heard in the Courts of Justice

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi Thabo Jaiyesimi

The future of a treasured leisure centre which has galvanised communities far beyond Stonebridge will be decided today.

Deputy Master Rhys will pass judgement on the Bridge Park Complex at 11am at the Royal Courts of Justice, in Fetter Lane.

The ‘Mayor and Burgesses of the London Borough of Brent versus Leonard Johnson (claiming to be Trustee of Harlesden People’s Council) and the Stonebridge Community Trust (HPCC)’ came head to head last month.

Brent Council accelerated a summary hearing against the HPCC, and steering group BPCC, to squash attempts to restrict the sale of land in Stonebridge.

Should it go in favour of the council, Brent’s officers will sell the land to offshore company General Mediterranean Holdings, which owns two Unisys buildings next to the leisure centre.

If it goes in favour the community, there may be a trial to safeguard the land if mediation with the council is unsuccessful.