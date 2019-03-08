Search

Advanced search

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Willesden Green mum's photographic project on family businesses wins funding

PUBLISHED: 08:41 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 14 November 2019

Photographer Jude Wacks

Photographer Jude Wacks

Jude Wacks

A photographic exhibition by a Willesden Green mum has been selected as one of the projects to be launched as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020.

A Lifetime's Work, curated by Jude Wacks, celebrates independent family businesses in Brent that have played a major role locally and globally over the years.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Wacks, a photographer, mental health campaigner and mother of four teenage daughters who lives near Gladstone Park, said Brent "has so much to offer" adding: "Family run businesses that that have been run from generation to generation are such an important fabric of Brent life.

"They are such an integral part of the community and deserve recognition for the valuable contribution they play to help, support and nurture it."

Lois Stonock, artistic director of Brent 2020, said: "We are delighted that A Lifetime's Work will be supported by the 2020 Culture Fund and we look forward to sharing the project over 2020."

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Programme launch promises to shine a light on our diverse community

Brent Borough of Culture 2020 opening ceremony, Rise. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Programme launch promises to shine a light on our diverse community

Brent Borough of Culture 2020 opening ceremony, Rise. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Willesden Green mum’s photographic project on family businesses wins funding

Photographer Jude Wacks

Ham&High to host Hampstead and Kilburn general election hustings

UCS Hampstead's main hall. Picture: UCS Hampstead/Matthew Stansfield

New Hendon boss Allinson confident of revival as he targets new faces

Lee Allinson flanked by Charlie Merson and Eddie McLoughlin (pic DBeechPhotography)

Discover the history of Hendon FC in brand new book

Hendon supporters at Silver Jubilee Park (pic DBeechPhotography)

Consultation to begin on allowing motorbikes on Brent’s bus lanes

Motorcycles may soon be allowed to travel along Brent's bus lanes. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists