Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Willesden Green mum's photographic project on family businesses wins funding

Photographer Jude Wacks Jude Wacks

A photographic exhibition by a Willesden Green mum has been selected as one of the projects to be launched as part of Brent Borough of Culture 2020.

A Lifetime's Work, curated by Jude Wacks, celebrates independent family businesses in Brent that have played a major role locally and globally over the years.

Ms Wacks, a photographer, mental health campaigner and mother of four teenage daughters who lives near Gladstone Park, said Brent "has so much to offer" adding: "Family run businesses that that have been run from generation to generation are such an important fabric of Brent life.

"They are such an integral part of the community and deserve recognition for the valuable contribution they play to help, support and nurture it."

Lois Stonock, artistic director of Brent 2020, said: "We are delighted that A Lifetime's Work will be supported by the 2020 Culture Fund and we look forward to sharing the project over 2020."