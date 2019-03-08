Josh Hanson death: Shane O'Brien pleads not guilty to murdering Kingsbury man

The man accused of stabbing to death Kingsbury's Josh Hanson four years ago has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Shane O'Brien, 31, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning for a plea hearing.

He is charged with murdering Josh in an unprovoked knife attack at the RE Bar in Eastcote on October 11 2015.

The 21-year-old died at the scene after being stabbed in the neck.

O'Brien, a father-of-two, appeared via videolink from HMP Belmarsh Prison to plead not guilty to the murder charge.

He was remanded in custody until his trial which is due to begin on September 16.