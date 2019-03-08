Jamaican High Commissioner enjoys a tour in Brent taking in Bob Marley's former home
PUBLISHED: 14:56 15 April 2019
Archant
Bob Marley’s former home in Neasden was one of the highlights enjoyed by Jamaica’s High Commissioner while on a walkabout in Brent.
Seth George Ramocan was given a tour of Jamaican cultural sites across the borough on April 4 by the council's deputy mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi.
As well visiting the former home of reggae legends Bob Marley & The Wailers in The Circle, the High Commissioner visited the homes of singer Liz Mitchell, of the hit-making disco band Boney M, in Wrottesley Road, Harlesden, and Dennis Brown, famously known as “The Crown Prince of Reggae”, in Hazeldean Road.
He also had a chance to speak to local Jamaican business owners and local neighbours.
Cllr Ezeajughi said: “It is an honour to welcome His Excellency, the Jamaican High Commissioner. Our borough has a great wealth of Jamaican culture and history and it is wonderful that we had the opportunity to celebrate this together.”