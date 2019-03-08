Search

Jamaican High Commissioner enjoys a tour in Brent taking in Bob Marley's former home

PUBLISHED: 14:56 15 April 2019

High Commissioner of Jamaica, Seth George Ramocan with councillors and community representatives outside Bob Marley's former home in Neasden

Bob Marley’s former home in Neasden was one of the highlights enjoyed by Jamaica’s High Commissioner while on a walkabout in Brent.

Seth George Ramocan was given a tour of Jamaican cultural sites across the borough on April 4 by the council's deputy mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi.

As well visiting the former home of reggae legends Bob Marley & The Wailers in The Circle, the High Commissioner visited the homes of singer Liz Mitchell, of the hit-making disco band Boney M, in Wrottesley Road, Harlesden, and Dennis Brown, famously known as “The Crown Prince of Reggae”, in Hazeldean Road.

He also had a chance to speak to local Jamaican business owners and local neighbours.

Cllr Ezeajughi said: “It is an honour to welcome His Excellency, the Jamaican High Commissioner. Our borough has a great wealth of Jamaican culture and history and it is wonderful that we had the opportunity to celebrate this together.”

