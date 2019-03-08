Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project Archant

A "thoughtful, intelligent" teenager who spoke about youth violence in Parliament and led workshops in primary schools has died in a crash.

Jahiem Legister-Hall speaking in his role with anti-youth violence charity The 4Front Project. Picture: 4Front Project Jahiem Legister-Hall speaking in his role with anti-youth violence charity The 4Front Project. Picture: 4Front Project

Jahiem Legister-Hall, 17, was knocked off his moped in a collision with a car at the junction of Thurlow Gardens and Wembley High Road at 7.25pm on September 1. He died later that night in hospital. The driver stopped at the scene and police say no arrests have been made.

Jahiem, of Brent, was a member of the 4Front Project, a charity that helps empower youngsters to change their lives through community programmes.

The charity's team are "heartbroken" at his death, and with his family's blessing have set up a £12,000 fundraiser to cover the costs of his funeral.

"Jahiem was a lovely young man," said Temi Mwale, 4Front's managing director. "He had this charisma and energy. He was absolutely hilarious and a joy to be around."

Jahiem, who had three sisters and a younger brother, helped shape the charity's work over the last three years. Brent Central MP Dawn Butler paid tribute to him, calling him a "wonderful young man".

Temi continued: "We first met him in weekly sessions for young people in the local area. The work we have been doing evolved a lot and he was instrumental in changing our services and what's on offer for young people affected by violence.

"He was a very positive person. He delivered workshops for primary school kids on decision making and peer pressure. He was a natural.

"Last year we launched the 4Mation campaign to urge decision makers to act. It was led by young people and 80 of them came to the event in Parliament. Jahiem came with us and sat at the round table and gave his own feelings.

"It was a really important moment for him and a lot of young people. Before they went there was a sense of: 'Why are we going to Parliament, we don't belong there'.

"It broke through the mould for young people who feel marginalised, to feel part of it. He was so proud of himself for having gone and spoken up.

"He also spoke at the Royal College of Nursing where we went to talk about the how we want a health approach to youth violence and for young people to receive mental health support."

Jahiem was the same age as a lot of the people he worked with, but was never fazed.

Temi added: "Not everybody is a born leader and young people need support to be able to do it. Jahiem took a lot of support.

"He really wanted to make a difference."

