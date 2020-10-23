Jahiem’s Justice Centre launched in memory of Cricklewood teenager killed in a moped collision

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project Archant

A charity with justice and peace at its core has been launched in memory of a Cricklewood teenager who tragically died aged 17.

Jahiem Legister-Hall's sister and mother at the launch of Jahiem's Justice Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Jahiem Legister-Hall's sister and mother at the launch of Jahiem's Justice Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Jahiem’s Justice Centre (JJC) was launched in Colindale on October 22 on what would have been Jahiem Legister-Hall’s 19th birthday.

The teenager was knocked off his moped in a collision with a car at the junction of Thurlow Gardens and Wembley High Road on September 1 and died later that night.

JJC was launched by the 4Front Project, a youth organisation empowering communities to fight for justice, peace and freedom, of which Jahiem was a key member.

JJC offers therapeutic support services, a specialist legal clinic, as well as a music studio and creative skills qualification programmes.

4Front panellists including founder Temi Mwale at the launch of Jahiem's Justice Centre 4Front panellists including founder Temi Mwale at the launch of Jahiem's Justice Centre

The Facebook live launch featured tributes to Jahiem, performances and panel discussions about issues facing young people including racial profiling, the criminal justice system and increasing gentrification in the area.

Panellists also spoke of their vision that the centre will help empower young people.

4Front’s founder, Temi Mwale, said: “This centre is part of our commitment to building Jahiem’s legacy.

“We are launching this powerful space which is the embodiment of his character, values and dreams.

“In honour of the struggles Jahiem faced, the centre will address some of the most urgent needs in our community with transformative justice, healing and holistic support.”

Jahiem’s mother Carmen, said her son had given a “gift of hope” for the future and “for the young people that he cared so much about, his friends and he cared so deeply for this project which was a big part of Jahiem’s life.”

“In honour of him and this amazing tribute we would like to thank 4Front project immensely for the work they put in, the hours they put in and the drive and patience that they have for young people.

“To young people, be strong, be focussed, you have a centre that you can come in and relax or just unwind and to share your thoughts.

“The project, along with the community, has shown us so much what Jahiem meant.

“This is such an amazing tribute, we are so overwhelmed as a family to see that Jahiem’s legacy will live on.

Visit jahiemsjusticecentre.com/