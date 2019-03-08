Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police Archant

An Islington man detained by have-a-go-heros after his moped gang burst into a Kilburn jewellery store wielding hammers and a machete has been jailed.

Jason Abraham, 23, of Lagdon Court, City Road, has been sentenced to seven years and four months imprisonment for robbery, following his trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Abraham and six others - who have not yet been caught - ransacked Amir Jewellers, in Maida Vale, Kilburn on May 20.

A gang member rammed the shop door in with their moped, allowing three others to run in and smash open display cabinets containing gold rings, gold bracelets and diamonds. They forced terrified workers into the basement.

One robber stood sentry at the door holding a machete, while three others waited on mopeds. The heist lasted 60 seconds. Then they scattered in all directions.

But Abraham was taken down by members of the public in Kilburn Priory, and duly arrested by police.

Det Sgt Kieran Curry, of West Area Command CID, led the investigation and said: "We are pleased that we have managed to put one member of this violent and dangerous robbery behind bars so quickly.

"He, along with the other members, endangered the lives of those who worked in the jewellers and members of the public. We are grateful to the brave members of the public who risked their own safety to stop Abraham fleeing the scene of the crime, and also to the employees who alerted authorities before sheltering themselves from harm."

Police are appealing for witness to help them catch the six other people involved.

If you have information call 101, quoting CAD/5738/20MAY, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.