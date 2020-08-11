Sufra delivers meat to Muslim communities thanks to donation from Islamic Relief UK

Guest receives meat at Sufra NW London to celebrate the Muslim festival Eid. Picture: Islamic Relief UK Archant

A Neasden-based foodbank has been able to deliver meat to those celebrating Eid al-Adha thanks to a donation from a national charity.

Sufra NW London, in Pitfield Way, has been provided with lamb by Islamic Relief UK, to mark the rite of Qurbani, part of the annual Muslim festival.

Fahim Dahya, Sufra’s logistics manager, said: “Being able to add fresh meat to all our guests parcels makes such a big difference. The smiles on their faces when they see it is heartwarming as for most people, meat is a luxury that they cannot afford. The Muslim community is especially grateful as they know the purpose of this donation and its significance, and by receiving it appreciate how this ritual actual provides such a benefit to communities all over the world.”

Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK said: “We are so grateful to our generous donors. These donations will go towards making a huge difference to the people in northwest London during this difficult time.”