Win a Euro 2020 final match ticket in mayor's Covid vaccine drive

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:25 AM July 6, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Eur

Raheem Sterling's form has given England hope of winning the Euro 2020 final - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

One lucky Londoner will win tickets to see the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as part of a vaccination drive.

Sadiq Khan is offering an invite to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to a Londoner who receives or makes an appointment to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday.

The London mayor is inviting one person and their guest to the game – the first major international football final to take place at Wembley in 25 years.

Mr Khan is also giving away 50 pairs of tickets to the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone to those who are due to get their first vaccination.

From Wednesday (July 7), all Londoners can enter an online draw for the tickets by providing proof that they attended a walk-in vaccination appointment this week for their first jab, or that they have booked an appointment to get their first dose.

You may also want to watch:

Entrants who post on social media about having or booking the vaccine will be entered into the draw twice, with full details of the draw to be available on Mr Khan’s social media on Wednesday morning.

Mr Khan called the ticket drive a “golden opportunity”.

He said: “It’s really important we continue to boost the number of young people coming forward to be vaccinated.

“To help encourage more people to book their life-saving jabs, we are offering Londoners a golden opportunity to watch the Euro 2020 final in the iconic Trafalgar Square Fan Zone – with one lucky Londoner and a guest invited to see the game at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium. It could be an amazing day for our nation.

“We are already seeing the big difference that the vaccine is making in our fight against the virus, but the next two weeks are absolutely crucial in ensuring restrictions are lifted.

"I urge all Londoners to get both doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

“As a global city we are leading the way in the rollout of the vaccine, and we will continue to do all we can to improve access; from providing access to vaccine centres at convenient times for Londoners’ busy lives, as well as opening walk-in centres, for Londoners regardless of immigration status and GP registration.”

