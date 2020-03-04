Search

Advanced search

Inspirational speakers and entertainment at a free International Women's Day event in Wembley Park

PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 March 2020

Balance For Better, International Womens Day 2019 at The Civic Centre, Wembley Park, 8th March 2019. Picture: Amanda Rose

Balance For Better, International Womens Day 2019 at The Civic Centre, Wembley Park, 8th March 2019. Picture: Amanda Rose

© amanda rose - All uses MUST be credited This photograph is © amanda rose and must not be syndicated to any other publicatio

A baroness and a barrister are on the bill at Brent's International Women's Day celebrations in Wembley Park.

Brent council and Quintain are hosting a free event in the Civic Centre on March 10 from 10am until 2.30pm.

This year's theme is Each for Equal, encouraging people to think about how individually, we're all responsible for challenging stereotypes, fighting bias, and broadening perceptions.

You may also want to watch:

Inspirational speakers Baroness Lola Young and Barrister of the Year Nabila Mallick are on the bill at the free event which includes a panel discussion with local people, stalls with practical information about accessing local services, entertainment, and lunch.

Win a prize on the raffle in aid of 'Bloody Good Period', a charity tackling menstruation poverty.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along unwanted professional clothes, like dresses, blouses, and suits, for donation to the Dress For Success charity and to Suited & Booted, a similar initiative for men.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader, said: "This year's theme, Each For Equal, is all about lifting women up. And that's exactly what we'll do at this event. I can't wait to hear from these wonderful speakers, Baroness Young and Nabila Mallick, and to celebrate the contribution of local women to our communities."

Get your free ticket here

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no ‘life-threatening or life-changing’ injuries

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no ‘life-threatening or life-changing’ injuries

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Jordan Hugill pleased to show what he is capable of following ‘devastating’ Nahki Wells exit

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

Inspirational speakers and entertainment at a free International Women’s Day event in Wembley Park

Balance For Better, International Womens Day 2019 at The Civic Centre, Wembley Park, 8th March 2019. Picture: Amanda Rose

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Allinson believes 4-1 defeat to Truro did not reflect Hendon’s performance

Shaun Lucien pulls the trigger on Hendon's first goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brent youth football round-up: Stone stars as under-10 girls secure huge win

The Brent U10 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA
Drive 24