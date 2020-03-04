Inspirational speakers and entertainment at a free International Women's Day event in Wembley Park

Balance For Better, International Womens Day 2019 at The Civic Centre, Wembley Park, 8th March 2019. Picture: Amanda Rose © amanda rose - All uses MUST be credited This photograph is © amanda rose and must not be syndicated to any other publicatio

A baroness and a barrister are on the bill at Brent's International Women's Day celebrations in Wembley Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brent council and Quintain are hosting a free event in the Civic Centre on March 10 from 10am until 2.30pm.

This year's theme is Each for Equal, encouraging people to think about how individually, we're all responsible for challenging stereotypes, fighting bias, and broadening perceptions.

You may also want to watch:

Inspirational speakers Baroness Lola Young and Barrister of the Year Nabila Mallick are on the bill at the free event which includes a panel discussion with local people, stalls with practical information about accessing local services, entertainment, and lunch.

Win a prize on the raffle in aid of 'Bloody Good Period', a charity tackling menstruation poverty.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along unwanted professional clothes, like dresses, blouses, and suits, for donation to the Dress For Success charity and to Suited & Booted, a similar initiative for men.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader, said: "This year's theme, Each For Equal, is all about lifting women up. And that's exactly what we'll do at this event. I can't wait to hear from these wonderful speakers, Baroness Young and Nabila Mallick, and to celebrate the contribution of local women to our communities."

Get your free ticket here