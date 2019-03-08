Search

Community called to Harlesden to celebrate the third International Reggae Day

PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 June 2019

The Reggae Tree was planted in Harlesden to mark International Reggae Day 2018. Picture: Kwaku

The Reggae Tree was planted in Harlesden to mark International Reggae Day 2018. Picture: Kwaku

Families and fans are invited to Harlesden to mark the third International Reggae Day.

Roy Forbes Allen, owner of Hawkeye records in Harlesden with his International Reggae Day Trailblazer award. Picture: KwakuRoy Forbes Allen, owner of Hawkeye records in Harlesden with his International Reggae Day Trailblazer award. Picture: Kwaku

Community leaders and artists are gathering at the Reggae Tree, in front of the Hawkeye record shop,in Craven Park Road, at 5pm on Monday where a plaque will be unveiled.

The family-friendly event includes short presentations, prizes, and awards to the owners of the two record shops, Hawkeye and Starlight, still operating in the area.

The party continues in Tavistock Hall in the High Street with refreshments, videos, awards, discussions on Reggae's influence on soul music, mental health and wellbeing. and a quiz based on the 'Brent Black Music History Project' book and DVD.

Organiser Kwaku, founder of BritishBlackMusic.com and UK licensor of the IRD brand, said: "We claim Harlesden, Brent, as the capital of reggae in Britain, so we'd like to see the local community come out in their numbers to celebrate the area's rich reggae and black music history."

July 1 marks IRD in Britain, which began in Jamaica 25 years ago.

IRD is an opportunity for reggae and Jamaican culture to be celebrated globally within a 24-hour window.

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Queensbury pub saved by Brent planners again as they face second public inquiry

The Queensbury Pub

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

