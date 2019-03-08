KT Tunstall headlining as International Busking Day returns to Wembley Park

Music makers who started their careers busking are heading to Wembley Park this weekend to take part in a free day-long festival - with Brit Award winner KT Tunstall named as headline act.

The International Busking Day returns on Saturday with more than 50 acts performing across five stages of free music and entertainment from midday to 8pm.

Nile Rodgers, of Chic fame, launched the festival last year with a medley of charthits he wrote including medley of chart toppers including Everybody Dance, I Want Your Love and Let's Dance,

This year acclaimed singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, whose debut album Eye To The Telescope was a worldwide smash, will be headlining with tracks including her Ivor Novello award winner Suddenly I See.

She said: "I'm delighted to be supporting International Busking Day in Wembley Park in

London this year, alongside the diverse array of talent that will be present.

"Having started out as a busker myself, I've always felt it has the potential to play an important part of finding your way into life as a vocational musician."

There are also performances by both international and home-grown busking talent including multi-instrumentalist Hattie Briggs, who was discovered by singer Alfie Boe while busking at Paddington Station, and folk singer Lucy May Walker, spotted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine busking at Charing Cross station.

Acts will be introduced by Capital Radio's Sarah Story and Kiss FM's Swarzy MaCaly over the course of the day.

Perfomers will be dotted around the whole of the area including the main state in Olympic Way, the market square stage where rising talent will be showcased, the street performance stage, Boxpark stage and a community stage hosted by The Yellow at top of Wembley Park Boulevard.

Winners of the Yamaha Music London competition have also been given a slot.

Activities on the day includes series of five talks at The Corner called In Conversation with… featuring talks with industry insiders including music & wellbeing Dr Rock talking about the Music Diet, music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and talks on the future of record labels.

Or discover All you wanted to know about… events on how to make social media work for musicians and an opportunity to try out Sennheiser audio gear.

There will be performances on the Boxpark Stage throughout the day and into the night as Boxpark Wembley hosts the official after festival party.

International Busking Day is created and managed by Busk in London, and supported by the Mayor of London.

Get free tickets at wembleypark.com/internationalbuskingday

