Inter-faith event at Cricklewood mosque aims to ‘bring peace to the soul’

PUBLISHED: 15:09 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 18 December 2018

Rabbi Dr Michael Harris from Hampstead Synagogue. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Rabbi Dr Michael Harris from Hampstead Synagogue. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

Members of different faiths and communities from across north west London came together in Cricklewood to “bring peace to the soul”.

The inter-faith event was held at the Mosque and Islamic Centre of Brent. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergThe inter-faith event was held at the Mosque and Islamic Centre of Brent. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

The inter-faith event took place at the Mosque and Islamic Centre of Brent on Sunday.

Manager Yasir Mehmood Alam said the idea was to promote peace regardless of the religious and non-religious values that society holds.

“This not only shares love, but is also a great foundation to break any barriers,” he said. “The underlying goal is for the public to learn more about the different religions and existing communities within the area.”

A discussion was held in which representatives from different religions spoke about the values and positive foundations of their communities.

Sheykh Ahmed Babakir from Mosque and Islamic Centre of Brent . Picture: Jonathan GoldbergSheykh Ahmed Babakir from Mosque and Islamic Centre of Brent . Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Guests included Rabbi Dr Michael Harris from Hampstead Synagogue, Rev Leao Neto of Harlesden Methodist Church Circuit, Sheykh Ahmed Babakir from the Mosque and Islamic Centre of Brent and Danny Maher from Ashford Place, a homeless shelter.

