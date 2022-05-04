Inflata Nation's Colindale theme park is set to open on May 14 - Credit: Archant

A new inflatable theme park featuring a giant ball pool and huge slide will be opening in Colindale later this month.

Inflata Nation, located at Colindale Retail Park on Edgware Road, was initially meant to open in April but the date was postponed due to a delay in the manufacture of bespoke inflatables.

The park's owners Mitesh and Dipti Pindoria say the delay was necessary to ensure everything was "perfect" for the launch next Saturday (May 14).

A computer generated image as to how the park could look. - Credit: Inflata Nation

The owners said in a joint statement: “Everyone in Colindale and the wider London area is excited to get a first taste of Inflata Nation, and we are really looking forward to welcoming them inside."

The park also includes an inflatable assault course and slides, a Gladiator-style Inflata Duel game and a special area for children aged under four.

It will also host children's parties and has two cafes on site.

One-hour bounce sessions cost £8.50 for under-fours and £13.50 for ages five plus.

Find out more at https://www.inflatanation.com/locations/colindale/.