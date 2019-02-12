Search

Wembley care home residents enjoy afternoon of Indian dancing

PUBLISHED: 10:33 22 February 2019

Indian dance performance at Brook House Nursing Home

Indian dance performance at Brook House Nursing Home

Care home residers enjoyed an afternoon of Indian dance performed by artists from a nearby temple.

Staff and residents of Brook House Nursing Home in Forty Close enjoyed classical routines performed by dancers visiting from the Sai Temple, in Union Road.

Classical Indian dance forms including Kuchipudi, performed with music that featured violin, flute and the tambura instruments, and Bharatanatyam, a traditional dance which combines music, beat and dance as a form of storytelling spellbound the audience.

The dancers are regulars at the nursing home having performed previously for Diwali and other East Indian celebrations.

There was a selection of sweet and savoury snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables, and a spread of cakes and bakes for all to enjoy.

Nursing home general manager, John Gilfillan, said: “The residents at our home had a wonderful time watching the performance and we learnt a lot of new moves!”

