Brent musicians have the chance to take part in a free eight week online music course where they will learn valuable tips on their road to stardom.

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP), in Dyne Road, is inviting Brent music artists to attend the ‘Elevate: Brent Artist Development’ course.

The course runs every Wednesday evening from July 22 to September 9 from 6pm to 8pm.

The offer is possible thanks to funding from the London Borough of Culture Brent2020 Culture Fund.

All Brent and Kilburn artists over the age of 16 – from all genres and musical backgrounds and across a range of instruments – can apply.

Priority will be given to those earning less than £25,000 or who are in receipt of benefits.

ICMP’s acquisition & student events manager, Terri Cash, who is organising the Elevate programme, said she was “thrilled to be able to give back to the local community in this way”.

She added: “This is an amazing opportunity for any aspiring artist to take their musical passion and turn it into a profession.

“At a time when online learning is so prized, this is the ideal way to celebrate our diverse community and nurture our next big music stars.”

The course suits those eager to release their own songs, where they will receive tools to realise their dream of a career in music.

Students will receive feedback and tips from top music professionals, including ICMP vocal yutor Erika Footman, ICMP songwriting tutor Jonathan Whiskerd, audio engineer Jo Lord, and rudimental vocalist Brigette Amofah.

Lessons taught include booking shows and providing the right specs for gigs and festivals, working from a marketing template to promote their musical project

and applying their knowledge of recording techniques which they’ll be instructed in.

Participants will also learn creative outputs from songwriting to biog writing as well as network with music industry professionals.

At the end of the eight weeks students will perform their music live or pre-recorded on the online TV channel The Floor.tv.

To find out more contact Terri Cash at outreach@icmp.ac.uk or telephone 020 3805 9385.