Firecrews tackle ‘severe, complex’ bakery blaze in Park Royal

PUBLISHED: 07:59 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 24 July 2020

Fire fighters tackle a bakery blaze in Park Royal. Picture: @LondonFire

Fire fighters tackle a bakery blaze in Park Royal. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

Fire crews tackled a blaze in a Park Royal bakery which could be smelt miles away in Hampstead.

Fifteen fire engines and 80 crew were scrambled to Minerva Road at 6.20pm last night (July 23).

The majority of the two storey building was alight and fire firefighters worked through the night.

Fire crews remain at the scene.

Initial 999 callers reported that residential properties were involved but that does not appear to be the case, London Fire Brigade said.

People on social media said they could smell it for miles

Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said on Thursday evening: “This is a severe, complex and highly visible fire with our 999 Control taking over 50 calls in the early stages. “There is a lot of thick black smoke in the area and we’d ask local residents to close their doors and windows.

Due to the layout of the building and access to pockets of fire that remain we will be at the scene throughout the night.

“Thankfully there are no reports of any injuries.”

Topic Tags:

