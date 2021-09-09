Join Advice for Renters' march on parliament to stop unfair evictions
A Willesden housing charity is urging renters to join them at the Houses of Parliament as they call on government to end unfair evictions.
At the end of September the government's protection covid protections for renters will end making it easier for landlords to evict tenants.
Advice for Renters staff are asking people to meet them at their offices at 36/38 Willesden Lane at 11.30am on Tuesday (September 14) to travel to parliament together.
Alternatively people can meet the group at the Statue of George V, in Abingdon Street, at 12.45pm.
Jacky Peacock OBE, chief exec of AFR, said: "At the end of September, the Government’s coronavirus protections for renters come to an end.
"From next month, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants for no reason, with just two months’ notice.
"England’s 11 million private renters need a safe and secure place to call home.
"We can’t go back. It’s time to make private renting better, not worse. The Government must deliver on its promise to renters."
She added: "We will be meeting MPs, talking about our experiences as renters and asking them to stand up for renters in Parliament."