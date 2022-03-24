Tower block overlooking Wembley Stadium gets green light despite security fears

A computer generated image showing what the Wembley tower block will look like - Credit: Brent Council

Plans for a huge tower block in the shadow of Wembley have been given the green light by Sadiq Khan, despite fears new residents will be able to see into the stadium.

The Mayor of London’s planning team approved the 555-home scheme at the site of a current storage facility in Wembley’s First Way.

As well as the flats, there are plans to add more storage facilities alongside new retail and office space in five blocks up to 24 storeys high.

The deputy mayor for planning, Jules Pipe, said he was satisfied with Brent Council’s decision to approve the scheme in April 2021.

The plans were only narrowly approved by the council, with some councillors on the planning committee expressing concerns about a potential security risk given the height of the building.

There were suggestions some residents would be able to see into the ‘bowl’ of Wembley Stadium, including views of the Royal Box, from their flats.

The Metropolitan Police and the FA had initially raised concerns about this issue, but Brent Council officers said both parties were now “comfortable” with the plans following discussions with the developer.

There were also objections raised around the level of affordable housing offered as part of the development.

In the council officers’ report, they explained that just over ten per cent of the flats would be deemed affordable, with 36 three-bed properties offered up at London living rent and 24 one-bed flats at 35 per cent below market rate.

Those who voted against the plans suggested this was way below what should be considered acceptable when trying to tackle Brent’s housing crisis, while they also argued there should be more family-sized homes on offer.

Planning officers explained the affordability levels were at the maximum amount to ensure the scheme remained viable and pointed out there had been a clear move towards offering low rent on the relevant properties.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has approached developers DP9 for comment.