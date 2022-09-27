More than 1,800 homes proposed for two sites

A deal has been struck to develop more than 1,800 new homes across two sites in Brent.

A partnership between housebuilder The Hill Group and Pinnacle Investments has entered into a contract with the United Colleges Group, to redevelop sites in Dollis Hill and Wembley.

Land off Dudden Hill Lane is earmarked for approximately 1,500 new homes and a site off Wembley Park Drive will gain around a further 300 new homes.

The deal will enable United Colleges Group to consolidate and build a new educational campus on Olympic Way, close to Wembley Park station.

United Colleges was established in 2017 following the merger of the College of North West London and City of Westminster College and focuses predominantly on vocational courses, including green skills.

Andy Hill, group chief executive at The Hill Group, said: "In collaboration with Brent Council and United Colleges we look forward to embarking on this exciting new project that will bring long-term benefits to Dollis Hill and Wembley, and deliver quality sustainable new homes for residents, both now and in the future.”

Christopher Turnbull, managing director at Pinnacle Investments, said: "We look forward to working collaboratively with our partner and other stakeholders to deliver high-quality, sustainable, mixed tenure homes and through long term investment and stewardship of place support the creation of a successful new community that also provides for existing neighbouring communities.”

Stephen Davis, CEO and principal at United Colleges Group, said: “The sale of our existing campuses at Willesden and Wembley is a crucial step in making sure that the College of North West London continues to deliver world class education and skills for the residents of Brent and the wider London community.

"We celebrated 130 years of unbroken further education provision in Brent earlier this year, and our new campus on Olympic Way will allow us to continue to do that. The state-of-the-art facility will be fully equipped for the digital students of the future, through our designation as a flagship college for our key delivery partner, Microsoft.

"Our continued relationship with Hill will ensure that we deliver on this ambition for our students whilst also leaving a legacy of much needed housing for Brent at our previous campus sites."