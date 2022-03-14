News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plans for 515-home Wembley Point redevelopment after WEM Tower completed

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:45 PM March 14, 2022
A CGI of the the proposed £250m, 515-home development near the junction of Harrow Road and the North Circular Road

A CGI of the the proposed £250m, 515-home development near the junction of Harrow Road and the North Circular Road - Credit: Avanton

A £250 million development with more than 500 homes, commercial space, a boxing gym and café may be coming to Wembley.

Canada Israel and Avanton have submitted plans to Brent Council to further regenerate the 2.5-acre Wembley Point site on Harrow Road with a mixed-use development known as Stonebridge Place.

Their proposal includes 515 homes of mixed tenure, 1,200 sq ft of commercial space, a new boxing gym with public café, landscaped gardens, pedestrian boulevards, children’s play spaces and water features.

Plans also include a civic square for food markets, a new Wembley outdoor film festival and an art and antiques market.

Canada Israel UK managing director Gil Selzer said: “This proposed residential-led development at Wembley Point is a major urban regeneration project that will create a new destination for South Wembley."

These new homes would be in addition to the 439 already built under the first phase of the site's regeneration, which has seen the former Wembley Point Tower renamed the WEM Tower London.

Originally built in 1965, work to convert the 21-storey Wembley Point Tower into a residential building was completed in January.

The WEM Tower London building at the Wembley Point site

The WEM Tower London building at the Wembley Point site - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Plans for Stonebridge Place follow community and stakeholder consultations held between December 2018 and January this year, according to the developer.

The project will provide three striking new buildings at the site, two of which will be residential.

Of the new homes, 341 will be for market sale and around a third will be allocated for affordable housing - made up of 57 shared ownership and 117 affordable rents.

A 32-storey triangular tower building with glass and green terracotta façade will house 266 market sale apartments of one, two and three bedrooms over a residential lobby, along with flexible commercial space.

A CGI of balconies overlooking Wembley from one of the proposed new residential buildings at Stonebridge Place

A CGI of balconies overlooking Wembley from one of the proposed new residential buildings at Stonebridge Place - Credit: Avanton

A stepped building rising from 10 to 20 storeys, featuring a glass and beige brick façade with balconies, will provide 249 mixed-tenure homes and commercial space, with a large podium garden at first-floor level.

A new facility for local sports-led charity Stonebridge Boxing Club will be built in a third building, which will be three storeys and feature the gym and public café.

The buildings and landscaped areas will be linked by a green, pedestrianised route through the site called Stonebridge Place.

Canada Israel is the landowner and developer of the scheme, while Avanton is acting as development manager and project consultant.

