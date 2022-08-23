The Rokesby Place development will see two four-bedroom homes built to be let at London Affordable Rent - Credit: Maddox Planning

A Wembley development has been approved despite plans for social housing being abandoned.

The planning application by developer Maddox Planning for two four-bedroom houses to be built at Rokesby Place had initially described the development to be for social rent but will instead be let at the more pricey London affordable rent (LAR) level.

Brent Council classes both LAR and social rent as “genuinely affordable” but for the year 2022 to 2023 LAR is eight per cent more expensive than social rent.

Wembley Central ward Cllr Ketan Sheth (Lab) said: “Although, still within the ‘affordable’ definition, this is not what the application offered, and would not be affordable to most families on the Council’s waiting list.”

The two new houses with private gardens will be built on the car park next to 34 Rokesby Place and will include small communal area accessible to existing residents.

The land next to 31 Rokesby Place, currently used as a social space, will host five parking spaces and a smaller communal area.

One of the key issues discussed during a planning meeting on Wednesday (August 17) was the impact of the proposed plans on a disabled resident who uses the car park as an easy access to the house.

Cllr Michael Maurice (Con), who voted against the application, said: “I’m very concerned about the disabled parking, or rather the lack of disabled parking. I’m also concerned that carers won’t be able to get in there and help residents.”

Planning permission was granted, subject to the need for consideration to be given to disabled access.

Other issues discussed included the loss of communal space used by current Rokesby Place residents and the removal of nine parking spaces.

The developer argued that the “benefits of the scheme to provide two new affordable family sized homes would be considered to outweigh the harm of any loss of existing green space” and that neighbouring streets could accommodate for the loss of parking spaces.

The planning application for Rokesby Place was received on April 14 and was granted on August 17 by six votes to two votes.