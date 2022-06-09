Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Brent
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application aims to convert this operating butchers into four self-contained flats and one retail unit.
Where: 1038 Harrow Road, Kensal Green, NW10 5NN
When: Application validated - May 18
Reference: 22/1656
Further information: The four flats would be comprised of three one-person studios, with the fourth a one-bedroom flat for two people.
According to a design and access statement submitted in support of the application, the existing retail unit would be reduced.
Whether it will be occupied by the current butchers or a different retailer is not expressly confirmed in the plans.
Approved
What: This application is to install new street furniture on a stretch of land adjacent to Olympic Way in Wembley Park.
Where: Silver Car Park, Engineers Way, Wembley, HA9 0FJ
When: Application approved - May 9
Reference: 22/0808
Further information: Three zones are planned for this patch of land, which is now known as Samovar Space: a Consume Zone, a Calm Zone and a collaborate zone.
Young people enrolled within the Wembley Park Apprentice Scheme have been involved in creating the proposal's designs.
Refused
What: This application sought to convert the Hollingbury Hotel into an 11-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Where: 106 Craven Park, Harlesden, NW10 8QE
When: Application refused - May 30
Reference: 22/1231
Further information: According to the decision notice issued by the council, numerous aspects of the plans "would result in poor quality accommodation for future occupants of the HMO".
Concerns were expressed over the positioning, size and layout of the bedrooms, while the applicant also didn't provide enough information on how the property would be managed.