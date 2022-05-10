Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Brent
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to Brent?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by Brent Council over the past 30 days.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application aims to demolish the existing bungalows to erect six new-build residential dwellings.
Where: 4-5 Elmwood Crescent, Colindale, NW9 0NL
When: Application received - April 6
Reference: 22/1280
Further information: According to a design and access statement accompanying the application, all six dwellings will have three bedrooms and a parking space each.
Approved
What: This application is to demolish 1-2 and 5-18 Windmill Court maisonettes - alongside the associated car park - to provide 60 flats.
Where: Windmill Court and car park, 52 Mapesbury Road, NW2 4JG
When: Application approved - April 25
Reference: 21/4690
Further information: This proposal also seeks to reconfigure and refurbish 3 and 4 Windmill Court by providing private terraces to these flats.
Of the 60 new flats - to be built in two separate buildings rising to seven storeys high - 13pc will be for social rent, with the remaining 87pc for London affordable rent.
Approved
What: This application seeks to demolish the existing hotel to erect a new building, comprising of a 53-bedroom hotel, nine apartments and a café.
Where: Wembley Hotel, 40 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7EX
When: Application approved - April 20
Reference: 21/1634
Further information: On February 25, the Brent planning committee approved an application to convert this hotel into a non self-contained accommodation (under reference 21/4287).
With two separate schemes now approved, the applicant has the option of implementing either permission.
Refused
What: This application sought to demolish an existing pair of semi-detached properties to erect a two-storey building for use as a 13-room house in multiple occupation (HMO).
Where: 88 and 90 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7HG
When: Application received - February 21 / Application refused - April 22
Reference: 22/0604
Further information: Among the outlined reasons for refusal was a concern that the proposal would lead to the loss of two family-sized homes.
According to the council, the design would "not provide acceptable living standards for future residents", and it would be detrimental to the street scene due to its size.
Refused
What: This proposal sought to demolish Priory House and erect a four-storey building comprising of offices and general industry space.
Where: Marsh Road, Wembley, HA0 1ES
When: Application received - January 26 / Application refused - April 29
Reference: 22/0274
Further information: According to the council, the proposal lacked "sufficient detail on the proposed uses" of the site. This was the first reason given for refusal.
A previous application - which also included plans to add a health centre - was withdrawn in January 2021 following feedback that it was likely to be refused.