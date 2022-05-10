An application to demolish Priory House to erect a four-storey building has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing bungalows to erect six new-build residential dwellings - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application aims to demolish the existing bungalows to erect six new-build residential dwellings.

Where: 4-5 Elmwood Crescent, Colindale, NW9 0NL

When: Application received - April 6

Reference: 22/1280

Further information: According to a design and access statement accompanying the application, all six dwellings will have three bedrooms and a parking space each.

Approved

An application has been granted to demolish maisonettes 1-2 and 5-18 of Windmill Court - and an adjoining car park - to build 60 flats - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application is to demolish 1-2 and 5-18 Windmill Court maisonettes - alongside the associated car park - to provide 60 flats.

Where: Windmill Court and car park, 52 Mapesbury Road, NW2 4JG

When: Application approved - April 25

Reference: 21/4690

Further information: This proposal also seeks to reconfigure and refurbish 3 and 4 Windmill Court by providing private terraces to these flats.

Of the 60 new flats - to be built in two separate buildings rising to seven storeys high - 13pc will be for social rent, with the remaining 87pc for London affordable rent.

Approved

An application has been approved to demolish this hotel to erect a new building, comprising of a 53-bedroom hotel and nine apartments - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish the existing hotel to erect a new building, comprising of a 53-bedroom hotel, nine apartments and a café.

Where: Wembley Hotel, 40 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7EX

When: Application approved - April 20

Reference: 21/1634

Further information: On February 25, the Brent planning committee approved an application to convert this hotel into a non self-contained accommodation (under reference 21/4287).

With two separate schemes now approved, the applicant has the option of implementing either permission.

Refused

An application to demolish two houses to erect a two-storey building with space for 13 HMO rooms has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to demolish an existing pair of semi-detached properties to erect a two-storey building for use as a 13-room house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Where: 88 and 90 London Road, Wembley, HA9 7HG

When: Application received - February 21 / Application refused - April 22

Reference: 22/0604

Further information: Among the outlined reasons for refusal was a concern that the proposal would lead to the loss of two family-sized homes.

According to the council, the design would "not provide acceptable living standards for future residents", and it would be detrimental to the street scene due to its size.

Refused

An application to demolish Priory House to erect a four-storey building has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal sought to demolish Priory House and erect a four-storey building comprising of offices and general industry space.

Where: Marsh Road, Wembley, HA0 1ES

When: Application received - January 26 / Application refused - April 29

Reference: 22/0274

Further information: According to the council, the proposal lacked "sufficient detail on the proposed uses" of the site. This was the first reason given for refusal.

A previous application - which also included plans to add a health centre - was withdrawn in January 2021 following feedback that it was likely to be refused.