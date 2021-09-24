News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pensioner slams Brent Council over 'hell' housing

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:01 AM September 24, 2021   
Myrtle Jackson has been battling her housing conditions for more than a decade

Myrtle Jackson has been battling her housing conditions for more than a decade - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

An 82-year- old pensioner has slammed Brent Council for the state of her home and estate in Stonebridge.

Myrtle Jackson, who lives in Amundsen House, in Stonebridge Park, has written to three chief executives in the last 16 years and is yet to hear from Brent's housing ombudsman.

Amundsen House Stonebridge Park

Amundsen House in Stonebridge Park - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

For the last 30 years the housing block, owned by the council, has had no housing officer assigned to it nor caretaker, she said.

"I have been living in hell since I moved into my flat. My health has been seriously affected and the whole situation has had a very significant impact on my quality of life," she said.

Myrtle said she has been mugged three times.

"The last mugging was two years ago when my handbag was stolen," she said.

Myrtle Jackson with all her housing evidence she has sent to Brent ombudsman twice

Myrtle Jackson with all her housing evidence she has sent to Brent ombudsman twice - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

"We have to carry the rubbish down to the ground floor because the chute has been blocked because drug dealers have been sleeping in there and now they sleep on the stairs.

"Many times I want to go and get some shopping I can't go. They come in the block, five or six, and they are big men. Every time I have to put something behind my door because of the smell of the drugs.

"And the lifts aren't clean."

Myrtle moved into the estate in 1975. She said she went without proper heating from 2003 until the boiler was replaced in 2020. 

Of the estate she says it's like "living in the middle of a construction site" with "large amounts of debris, waste and dust, noise and disruption".

Scaffolding on Amundsen House for "years"

Scaffolding on Amundsen House for "years" - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

She endured "substantial stress" relating to a water leak which "was assumed by the council to originate in my flat'.

Following "numerous visits" it was established the leak came from upstairs she said: "I was left with a damaged entrance door and a ruined wall."

Myrtle Jackson's kitchen wasn't properly repaired by Brent Council following a water leak

Myrtle Jackson's kitchen wasn't properly repaired by Brent Council following a water leak - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

She wrote to chief executive Carolyn Downs in 2018 and said she received no response. 

A Housing Ombudsmen Service spokesperson confirmed it is dealing with Mrytle's case and is "currently in our formal investigation stage".

"We can’t provide any further details at this stage as it is a live case and the information is confidential," they added.

"If we find evidence of service failure when we investigate a complaint we will order the landlord to take action to put things right."

Brent Council has yet to respond to a request made by this paper on September 7.

Housing
Brent News
Stonebridge News

