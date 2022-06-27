News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Housing

Plan for creating 25,500 homes around 'HS2 Superhub' passed

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:09 AM June 27, 2022
Updated: 10:17 AM June 27, 2022
The Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area

The Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area - Credit: OPDC

A planning framework has been approved, paving the way for a major redevelopment which could create 25,500 new homes and 56,000 new jobs.

The Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area consists of the area south from the railway tracks through Stonebridge Park and Willesden Junction.

It will form a district around the High Speed 2's (HS2) new Old Oak Common Station, known as the "HS2 Superhub", straddling Brent, Ealing, and Hammersmith and Fulham boroughs. 

As a strategic site it is overseen by City Hall and the project is led by the mayor's arm's length development corporation (OPDC), working with central government.

On Thursday the OPDC adopted its local plan – a planning framework for the site – following public consultation and the green light from a planning inspector.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “Old Oak and Park Royal is London’s single biggest opportunity for new and affordable housing and jobs. This local plan will allow my development corporation to unlock that potential and continue our work to build a better London for everyone.

“As a major new gateway between London and the regions, connected by the new HS2 station, it offers huge economic and regeneration opportunities for the capital and the rest of the UK for generations to come.”

An artist's sketch of Old Oak Park, part of the OPDC development, from 2015. Picture: Old Oak Park

An artist's sketch of Old Oak Park, part of the OPDC development, from 2015. Picture: Old Oak Park - Credit: Archant

The plan sets out a target of 50% affordable homes and for 30% of the area to be public green space.

Earlier this year, OPDC was awarded a £50m loan from the mayor’s land fund to start the delivery of 1,100 new and affordable homes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two charged after police discharge taser during Kingsbury vehicle stop
  2. 2 Plan for creating 25,500 homes around 'HS2 Superhub' passed
  3. 3 2 men attacked by group after fight breaks out at Queensbury Tube Station
  1. 4 Most wanted: 6 people sought in connection with 10 robberies across London
  2. 5 Road closed after man's death in Willesden
  3. 6 Three Met officers receive written warning over photos of murdered sisters
  4. 7 Injured moped driver appeal after Dollis Hill collision
  5. 8 Plea date set for men accused of fatal stabbing in Neasden
  6. 9 Complaints of 'chaos' after Harry Styles' Wembley gigs
  7. 10 Harlesden shop fire 'caused by barbecue'

Around 6,000 homes have already built and the corporation is working with government to coordinate the public-sector landholdings in the area to deliver London’s largest brownfield development opportunity, known as Old Oak West. 

OPDC will begin public engagement on its plans for Old Oak West in the autumn of 2022.

OPDC chair Liz Peace said: “In just a few years’ time, Old Oak Common station, the largest ever constructed in the UK, will open.

"This will create an unprecedented opportunity for regeneration and investment as Old Oak becomes one of the best-connected places in the UK.

"Our local plan will organise and optimise that potential for growth, whilst placing genuine environmental, social and economic sustainability at its heart.”

‘early illustrative sketches to support the draft Local Plan, courtesy of OPDC’.  

Early illustrative sketches of the new Old Oak Common and Park Royal district - Credit: OPDC

HS2
Brent News
West London News
Willesden News

Don't Miss

The Full Diet by Dr Saira Hameed

Health Care

How to lose weight by eating fat and being full

Kerstin Rodgers

Logo Icon
Three arrested during taser incident in Kingsbury

London Live News

Three arrested and taser discharged during vehicle stop in Kingsbury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, No

London Live News

Covid: Hospital admissions and average patient counts rise in north London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Kilburn man Junior Pelius Britto, 27, was jailed for eight years

London Live News

Jailed: Kilburn man linked to 8 knifepoint robberies in St John's Wood area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon