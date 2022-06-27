A planning framework has been approved, paving the way for a major redevelopment which could create 25,500 new homes and 56,000 new jobs.

The Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area consists of the area south from the railway tracks through Stonebridge Park and Willesden Junction.

It will form a district around the High Speed 2's (HS2) new Old Oak Common Station, known as the "HS2 Superhub", straddling Brent, Ealing, and Hammersmith and Fulham boroughs.

As a strategic site it is overseen by City Hall and the project is led by the mayor's arm's length development corporation (OPDC), working with central government.

On Thursday the OPDC adopted its local plan – a planning framework for the site – following public consultation and the green light from a planning inspector.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “Old Oak and Park Royal is London’s single biggest opportunity for new and affordable housing and jobs. This local plan will allow my development corporation to unlock that potential and continue our work to build a better London for everyone.

“As a major new gateway between London and the regions, connected by the new HS2 station, it offers huge economic and regeneration opportunities for the capital and the rest of the UK for generations to come.”

An artist's sketch of Old Oak Park, part of the OPDC development, from 2015. Picture: Old Oak Park - Credit: Archant

The plan sets out a target of 50% affordable homes and for 30% of the area to be public green space.

Earlier this year, OPDC was awarded a £50m loan from the mayor’s land fund to start the delivery of 1,100 new and affordable homes.

Around 6,000 homes have already built and the corporation is working with government to coordinate the public-sector landholdings in the area to deliver London’s largest brownfield development opportunity, known as Old Oak West.

OPDC will begin public engagement on its plans for Old Oak West in the autumn of 2022.

OPDC chair Liz Peace said: “In just a few years’ time, Old Oak Common station, the largest ever constructed in the UK, will open.

"This will create an unprecedented opportunity for regeneration and investment as Old Oak becomes one of the best-connected places in the UK.

"Our local plan will organise and optimise that potential for growth, whilst placing genuine environmental, social and economic sustainability at its heart.”