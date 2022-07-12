A new planning application is being prepared for the redevelopment of a site in Kilburn for new housing.

Brent Council is preparing plans for 139 homes at the Kilburn Square site along Algernon Road, Brondesbury Road and Victoria Road, near Kilburn High Road station.

The council previously met with objections to proposals for 180 homes at the site.

The project has a stall at Kilburn Market on July 21 and August 4 and 18, from 3-6pm.

This week a "final exhibition" is being held before the planning application is submitted.

On Thursday (July 14) from 4-7pm, the exhibition will be at TMO Hall, at the base of the existing Kilburn Square tower block.

The current Kilburn Square plans, in four blocks of up to eight storeys, include one to three bedroom homes, supported living and landscaping.

For further information on the development, visit www.brent.gov.uk/kilburnsquareestate or contact a member of the team at newcouncilhomes@brent.gov.uk or on 07436 704072.