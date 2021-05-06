How to protect your home against a moth infestation

Promotion

Published: 1:51 PM May 6, 2021

Check the back of your wardrobe, under your sofa and through thick areas of carpet to spot signs of a moth infestation. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control Services in London, explains what steps you can take to make sure moths stay out of your clothes and carpets for good.

Q: How can I tell if I have a moth infestation?

A: First signs are often noticing damage to clothes and carpets. Most people assume moths are harmless insects, but truthfully, if you have an infestation; they can do some extensive damage.

Moth larvae feed on materials made from animal fibres, like wool, cashmere, fur and silk, and often leave holes in clothes, bedsheets and carpets. They can also wreak havoc in your kitchen cupboards, eating dry food items like flour, nuts and seeds.

Moths are pale and can often be hard to spot. It’s best to check under your bed, search through your wardrobe, look under your sofa and explore thick, fluffy carpets to see if you notice any crawling around.

Q: How does a moth infestation begin?

Heat treatment is safe to use on your bedding, fabrics, possessions and around small children and pets. - Credit: Inoculand Pest Control Services

A: Most moth infestations begin innocuously, with by one flying through an open window or door - particularly at night, as they’re attracted to the warmth and light - or being brought into the house on new clothing or furniture.

As a flying insect, they can quickly move between areas of your home and can also travel through spot and ceiling lights, making it easy for them to get to the next floor through the floorboards.

Once they lay eggs, and if left undisturbed or unnoticed, the infestation will continue to grow, cause more damage, and become harder to get rid of.

Q: What can I do to protect my home against moths?

A: Because they’re so good at hiding in dark, small, unused areas of the home, it’s easy for moth infestations to expand. The best form of prevention is to develop a regular cleaning routine.

Make sure all dry food items are properly secured and frequently empty your wardrobes, drawers and coat cupboard and ensure you wash all of your clothes often. Plan a deep clean every few months and hoover under your bed and sofa every once in a while. Avoid storing unwashed clothes in cramped spaces and keep clothes you don’t wear regularly in sealed bags. You can also buy moth deterrents - like mothballs – to place inside your drawers and wardrobes.

Keeping on top of your home cleaning is one of the best ways to protect your home against a moth infestation. - Credit: Inoculand Pest Control Services

The more of top of your home you are, the less likely you’ll be to suffer from a moth infestation.

Q: How do I get rid of a moth infestation?

A: You need to break the moths’ life cycle and ensure all areas of your home are thoroughly treated to prevent re-infestation. We recommend using heat treatment as it kills moths at every stage of development and is safe to use around pets, children, vulnerable adults and pregnant women. It’s eco-friendly, completely organic, and takes less than a day to complete.

The treatment reaches deep underneath carpets to remove larvae and eggs and can also be used on clothes, saving you time and money, as you won’t need to take them to a dry cleaner to be specially washed.

Q: Why use a professional pest control service?

Most people assume moths are harmless, but actually, if left undisturbed to spread throughout a home, they can cause a lot of damage to clothes, furniture and carpets. - Credit: Inoculand Pest Control Services

A: I would always recommend seeking professional treatment to help resolve your moth problem. Some over-the-counter products can work if the infestation is small, but not using the treatment regularly, waiting too long or using the wrong products could cause the infestation to worsen.

We have the know-how, tools and products to get the job done efficiently, the first time round. Tackling pests can be a stressful, time-consuming and daunting task, but we can make it simple, cost-effective and stress-free.

Seeking professional help sooner rather than later can prevent the need for costly repairs, to replace furniture, carpets and clothes, and help you regain control of your property.

We offer our services to homes and businesses throughout London to help you tackle a wide range of pest problems from moths, to bed bugs, mice, cockroaches and more.

Visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk to get a quote or book an appointment.

Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.