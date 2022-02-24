News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wembley: controversial plans for five tower blocks given green light

Holly Chant

Published: 2:49 PM February 24, 2022
An artist's impression of the housing development planned for Wembley Park Station

An artist's impression of the housing development planned for Wembley Park Station - Credit: Transport for London

Plans for five tower blocks on the site of a London Underground station car park have been given the green light after a government review.  

Housing minister Eddie Hughes approved plans for 454 homes at Wembley Park Station despite concerns it would have a negative impact on the surrounding area. 

The new build, with blocks ranging between 13 and 21 storeys, was approved by Brent Council in September.

It was called in by then-housing minister Robert Jenrick who said he wanted further evidence approving the plans would maintain Wembley’s history and fit in with local development plans.

There was strong opposition to the scheme with nearby residents saying they were “unsuitable” for the area and would “dwarf” the existing buildings. 

At last year’s planning meeting, historian Philip Grant argued the development was in “flagrant breach” of Brent’s planning policies. 

He said the station car park site where the homes would be built was “inappropriate for tall buildings” higher than 10 storeys. 

Brent Conservatives leader Cllr Suresh Kansagra said he was “shook up” by the plans and suggested they departed from conditions outlined in the Wembley Area Action Plan, which was adopted by the council in 2015.

The development will be overseen by Transport for London (TfL) and Barratt London, who said it will bring much-needed affordable housing to the area. 

Emma Hatch, senior property development manager at TfL, said: “We are thrilled the secretary of state has approved the planning application for our joint proposals with Barratt London to deliver new homes by Wembley Park Tube station. 

“Our proposals will contribute to the vibrancy of Wembley and deliver 454 quality homes on this highly accessible and sustainable site – including 40 per cent affordable housing urgently needed in the capital – alongside a new retail opportunity and improvements for the local community.”

Brent Council has been contacted for comment.

