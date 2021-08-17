News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent Council offers big financial incentives to downsize or move home

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

Published: 9:24 AM August 17, 2021   
Cathedral Walk has gone back in house (Brent Council)

Cathedral Walk has gone back in house (Brent Council) - Credit: Archant

Council tenants in Brent are being offered thousands of pounds to move out of their homes. 

Brent Council will provide grants up to £50,000 to support those looking to move from their council flats to become homeowners in the private sector, covering 10 per cent of the purchase price. 

Those who wish to rent privately will have their monthly payments covered for two years, or they can take the cash equivalent up to £50,000. 

The council will also pay residents to downsize as it seeks to make "more effective" use of its properties.

The maximum payment in this case would be £32,700 if a tenant moved from a six-bed wheelchair-adapted home to a one-bed in sheltered accommodation. 

For those in three-bed properties – the most popular in Brent – incentives to downsize could be as high as £12,200. 

The council argued this will enable more people to get into secure accommodation.

It also acknowledged many people, even those in homes deemed too big, would not want to transfer if they are settled or could end up paying more rent in the long run.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, lead for housing and welfare reform, said: "We have a responsibility to make sure the council stock we already have is being used in the best possible way.

"This is about opening an honest conversation with tenants about if they could downsize."

She added: "This is not about trying to persuade people to relinquish their council properties if they don’t want to."

