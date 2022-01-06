Cricklewood home featured in Disobedience on sale for £1.6m
The house where the movie Disobedience was filmed is up for sale for £1.6 million.
The 2017 film featured actor Rachel Weisz - who grew up in Hampstead - and Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams.
Disobedience was partially set in the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Heber Road in Cricklewood.
The Edwardian semi-detached house includes two large reception rooms with bay and stained glass windows and a 65 ft private garden with two garden offices.
Manager of Dexters Cricklewood Neela Patel said: "With beautiful bay and stained glass windows, it's easy to understand why this house was chosen as a film location.
"It has an abundance of natural light which makes it perfect for shooting."
Based on Naomi Alderman’s renowned novel, Disobedience follows a former Orthodox Jewish woman as she returns to her childhood community in north London.
Upon the news of her father's death, Ronit (Weisz) travels to the UK from New York where she has been living since being ostracised.
Back in north London, she strikes up a relationship with her former best friend Esti (McAdams).