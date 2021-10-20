Published: 11:55 AM October 20, 2021

While Brent may have once been considered uncool, now it has a host of trendy homes on the market for millions of pounds.

Estate agents are listing properties in the borough for up to £6.5million, with several breaking the seven-figure barrier.

A five-bed home in Cricklewood built in a former aircraft factory tops the list of most expensive homes in the borough at £6.5 million, according to property listings site Zoopla.

The penthouse boasts “contemporary industrial interiors together with sublime finishes”, has an internal courtyard and a “secluded” private driveway.

Another unique home up for sale just shy of £6 million is a four-bed property built inside a former church in Kensal Green.

You may also want to watch:

The property is described as a “epic home” and a “haven of light, space and tranquillity” that makes use of “modern technology throughout”.

In Kilburn, a six-bedroom Victorian-era detached house with a large garden can be bought for £6.25m.

Estate agents Inigo note the good transport links in the area, with Kilburn Station and Brondesbury Station nearby as well as the A5 and North Circular Roads.

It also highlights neighbourhoods not too far from West Hampstead, Queens Park and Kilburn High Road.

While Brent’s posher streets are lined with expensive homes, the borough is also home to some of the poorest communities in the country.

A Brent Council poverty commission report released in 2020 found that the borough is considered poor by both London and national standards.

There are also concerns about people in the borough being priced out in their attempts to become homeowners and a lack of genuinely affordable homes on offer.

According to software company Payscale, the average salary in Brent is £25,000 a year, which would enable most potential homeowners to borrow around £100,000 towards buying a property.

Data from estate agent Foxtons shows the average house price in Brent is around £647,000.

Liberal Democrat councillor Anton Georgiou said: “The cost of housing in Brent and across London has spiralled out of control.

“Many long term residents and young people, like me, who were born in the borough and have lived here our whole lives are being priced out and forced to move elsewhere.

“The housing market is rigged in favour of big developers, rather than the people who need somewhere to live. It is an outrage.

“Instead of building more luxury, unaffordable tower blocks across Brent, we desperately need to see genuinely affordable units and many more high standard council homes.

“We need social housing, not social cleansing.”