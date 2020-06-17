Search

Advanced search

Forty firefighters tackle blaze at a house in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 14:31 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 17 June 2020

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Wembley. Picture: @LondonFire

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Wembley. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wembley which saw its roof destroyed.

Six fire engines and some 40 firefighters were called to Thirlmere Gardens just before 1.30pm today (June 17)

You may also want to watch:

Part of the roof of an end-of-terrace house was alight, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews from Wembley, Stanmore, Harrow, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations had the fire under control by 2.10pm

A spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Students tell how they came to help boy, 13, stabbed in Kilburn

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Most Read

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Students tell how they came to help boy, 13, stabbed in Kilburn

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Premier League chief excited to see season restart

Youngsters play football outside the Etihad Stadium, ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Forty firefighters tackle blaze at a house in Wembley

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in Wembley. Picture: @LondonFire

Strict measures to help retailers reopen safely

Non-essential retail businesses such as coffee shops across England have been able to reopen to members of the public since Monday, June 15

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA
Drive 24