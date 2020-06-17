Forty firefighters tackle blaze at a house in Wembley

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wembley which saw its roof destroyed.

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at a house in #Wembley. Part of the roof is alight https://t.co/d8kc1XaN7n pic.twitter.com/5sKLGI0LXq — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 17, 2020

Six fire engines and some 40 firefighters were called to Thirlmere Gardens just before 1.30pm today (June 17)

Part of the roof of an end-of-terrace house was alight, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews from Wembley, Stanmore, Harrow, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations had the fire under control by 2.10pm

A spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”