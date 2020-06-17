Forty firefighters tackle blaze at a house in Wembley
PUBLISHED: 14:31 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 17 June 2020
Archant
Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wembley which saw its roof destroyed.
Six fire engines and some 40 firefighters were called to Thirlmere Gardens just before 1.30pm today (June 17)
You may also want to watch:
Part of the roof of an end-of-terrace house was alight, a spokesperson said.
Fire crews from Wembley, Stanmore, Harrow, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations had the fire under control by 2.10pm
A spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.