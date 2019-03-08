Homeless outreach group Streets Kitchen launch service in Kilburn

Streets Kitchen, a grassroots organisation working across the UK to help the homeless community, has brought its outreach service to Kilburn High Road.

After launching last week, the volunteers will be in the area every Friday night to provide homeless people with food and clothing.

Street Kitchen also helps with offering useful information and signposts them to accessible services. This service has been success in Hackney, Islington, and Clapham.

The charity, which is supported by Nandos, ASOS, and Human Appeal, was surprised to have served more than 30 people on the launch day.

"We usually expect about 10 on the first day," said Jon Glackin, founder. "There is a big need for a service like this in Kilburn. There is a lot of hidden homelessness in Kilburn. People hide and sleep in out of sight places because the streets are not safe..

"It's extremely disappointing that people have to sleep outside of empty buildings at night."

Streets Kitchen will be in Kilburn High Road from 7.30pm to 9pm every Friday.