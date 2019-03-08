Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Homeless outreach group Streets Kitchen launch service in Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 11:41 04 July 2019

Streets Kitchen has launched its outreach service in Kilburn.

Streets Kitchen has launched its outreach service in Kilburn.

Archant

Streets Kitchen, a grassroots organisation working across the UK to help the homeless community, has brought its outreach service to Kilburn High Road.

After launching last week, the volunteers will be in the area every Friday night to provide homeless people with food and clothing.

Street Kitchen also helps with offering useful information and signposts them to accessible services. This service has been success in Hackney, Islington, and Clapham.

You may also want to watch:

The charity, which is supported by Nandos, ASOS, and Human Appeal, was surprised to have served more than 30 people on the launch day.

"We usually expect about 10 on the first day," said Jon Glackin, founder. "There is a big need for a service like this in Kilburn. There is a lot of hidden homelessness in Kilburn. People hide and sleep in out of sight places because the streets are not safe..

"It's extremely disappointing that people have to sleep outside of empty buildings at night."

Streets Kitchen will be in Kilburn High Road from 7.30pm to 9pm every Friday.

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brondesbury look to stay top as they take on Highgate

S Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Crouch End keep pace with leaders Brondesbury

Ryan Cunningham of Crouch End (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Non-league: Hendon begin pre-season campaign

Club Chairman Simon Lawrence with Philip Neville of SPN Consultancy whose company won the prize of being Hendon FC's main shirt sponsor for the coming 2019/20 Southern League campaign

Gang man jailed for eight years after stabbing a victim in North Wembley ‘unwilling’ to prosecute him

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Free police-led community day and footie tournament for all in Stonebridge

PC Matthew Harris has organised a community day in Stonebridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists