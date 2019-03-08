Brent houses more than 300 single people in a year since new homeless service launched

More than 300 single homeless people in Brent have been found a secure roof over their heads since the launch of a new service a year ago.

The Single Homeless Prevention Service (SHPS) has successfully found homes for 311 people in the borough after the introduction of the Homelessness Reduction Act last year.

The referral service, run in collaboration with charities Bridge, Crisis and Thames Reach, has completed 740 personal housing plans for people in danger of losing their homes or who are already homeless. Earl Kearley, 31, who was homeless when a friend told him about the scheme, said: “The staff helped me through my issues and problems. They found me accommodation quickly. I would tell people that if they are ever threatened with homelessness, go to the civic centre and speak to SHPS.” Housing chief Cllr Eleanor Southwood said the scheme is tackling the housing crisis fall-out.