Brent event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day online

The London Cantorial Singers at a previous Brent Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Day event. This year the commemoration will take place online. - Credit: Archant

A virtual Brent memorial event will be remembering the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides this week.

Special guest include Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE and the son of survivor and former champion weightlifter Sir Ben Helfgott, Michael Helfgott.

The event will remember the millions murdered during Nazi persecution as well as the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

It will also feature performances from local children from JFS school choir, as well as The London Cantorial Singers.

Cllr Promise Knight, portfolio holder for community safety and engagement, said: "Looking at the past helps us to plan for a brighter future, so as we remember those whose lives were taken in the Holocaust and subsequent genocides around the world, we will take time to think about how we can prevent such tragedies in the future."

The event will take place on February 3 from 6-8pm.

To register, go to BrentHMD2022.eventbrite.co.uk