Public invited to mark Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Day in Wembley Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 January 2019

Brent Holocaust and genocide Memorial Day 2018 at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Justin Thomas

The daughter of a would-be Hitler assassin is among speakers at a special free event in Wembley Park to remember victims of genocide.

Holocaust survivor Henry Vermuth, who tried to assassinate Hitler. Picture: Brent CouncilHolocaust survivor Henry Vermuth, who tried to assassinate Hitler. Picture: Brent Council

Ilana Metzger will tell the story of her father Henry Wermuth at The Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Day event at the Civic Centre on Thursday from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The evening, which includes music and a question and answer session, remembers genocide victims with real life stories in order to prevent genocides happening again in the future.

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent Council’s lead member for community safety, said:: “Today, the news is full of stories of division and conflict. The Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Day is a stark reminder of the importance of standing together in the face of those who try to divide and destroy communities.

“Brent will be remembering all those who have suffered and died in genocides around the world.”

