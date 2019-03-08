Search

Wembley schoolgirl mown down by motorist picks up youth recognition award and made class prefect

PUBLISHED: 11:39 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 07 August 2019

Kiana Duncan-Millwood, 12, surrounded by family, receives a special recognition award at the Pride of Brent Youth Awards from mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi.

Kiana Duncan-Millwood, 12, surrounded by family, receives a special recognition award at the Pride of Brent Youth Awards from mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi.

A Wembley schoolgirl struggling to come to terms with being run over by a car on her first day at secondary school has been awarded two high accolades.

Kiana Duncan-Millwood was knocked down in a hit and run (Picture: Cynthia Duncan)Kiana Duncan-Millwood was knocked down in a hit and run (Picture: Cynthia Duncan)

Kiana Duncan-Millwood was mown down by a motorist as she walked home from her first day Claremont High School on September 4 with her older brother and neighbour.

The 12-year-old suffered multiple bruising and a bleed surrounding her brain after a silver Mercedes mounted a pavement in Preston Hill and struck her, and her brother Keiran, before racing off.

However two weeks ago the brave youngster was surprised to discover she had won a special recognition award for her efforts at the Pride of Brent Youth Awards.

It came hot on the heels of being made a prefect when she begins Year 8 at the Claremont Avenue school when term starts again next month.

Her dad, Don, said: "It's been a big boost for her confidence.

"She didn't know she was being nominated for Pride of Brent Youth Awards or how many people did so. She was very surprised and very proud."

He said his young daughter struggles with constant headaches as a result of the collision.

"She works hard to achieve in school. She still has to deal with one day at a time as she struggles with different emotions. She's working hard to be normal.

"We work with the school to have her supported to manage the pressure that's on her.

"She's taking a lot of medication and needs a lot of rest in between things. She has breakdowns walking on the street, jumps when she hears loud noises and is affected by other people's behaviours when out.

"With no justice it doesn't make it easier on her."

Mum Cynthia, who told this paper last year that a "boy racer" who was driving erratically near the school "deliberately" mounted a pavement and knocked her over, said she had "mixed emotions" about the award.

"There's still no justice, that's what is really hard," she said.

"We are trying to make her strong and have faith in everybody and everything but for her she can see there's still no justice."

