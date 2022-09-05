The fire broke out in a first floor flat in Hirst Crescent, Wembley - Credit: Google

A woman was hospitalised after a blaze broke out in a Wembley flat yesterday.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a four-storey block in Hirst Crescent at 11.45am on Sunday (September 4), and two people had left the building by the time crews arrived.

A woman suffering smoke inhalation went to hospital as a precaution, a LFB spokesperson said.

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour.

Part of a flat on the first floor was damaged.

LFB's investigators believe the fire was accidental, and caused by items too close to a heater.

A spokesperson said: “Fires involving heaters like this are all too common.

"They usually start when items, like clothes or bedding, are placed too close to the heater and ignite."

They advised that it is "absolutely vital" to keep heaters away from curtains, bedding and furniture, and that they are never used to dry clothes.

“It's also important to always sit at least a metre away from the heater, as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair, and position them where they won’t be knocked over," they added.