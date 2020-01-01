Illustrative talk for those who missed the 125th anniversary of Willesden Green Library

Those who missed the 125th anniversary of Willesden Green's library are invited to a special talk about its history.

The Willesden Local History Society is holidng the talk at St Mary's Church Hall, in Neasden Lane on Wednesday (Feb 19) at 7.30pm.

Attendees have the chance to see and hear how local libraries in the area began, and the history of the Willesden Green Library since it was opened in Victorian times.

Willesden's rate payers voted in favour of free libraries, by 2,257 to 1,070, in February, 1891.

The grand opening of the library in the High Road on July 18, 1894, included a concert of classical music and songs.

Celebrations on July 18 2019 included a programme of activities curated by Brent Museums and Archives.

Historian Philip Grant, said: "When Willesden Green's library celebrated its 125th birthday in July 2019, many people missed an illustrated talk about it."

A £2 entry fee will help cover costs.